WENATCHEE — Staffing shortages brought on by the latest wave of COVID-19 cases have several health care providers and long-term care facilities concerned as cases continue to rise.
About 211 Confluence Health employees have tested positive with COVID-19 as of Friday, said Kelly Allen, Confluence Health director of urgent/emergent services, on a weekly health care provider Zoom call.
Columbia Valley Community Health and Family Health Centers also reported on the provider Zoom call difficulties with significant portions of staff being out due to COVID-19.
Clinic staff numbers are down about 30% at Family Health Centers, said Dr. James Wallace, the Omak-based provider's chief health officer.
Long-term care facilities are facing concerns as well, said Christine Young, the Chelan-Douglas Health District's COVID-19 division regional project manager.
"We’re currently investigating about 26 different clusters or outbreaks in the community, a big chunk of those are in long-term care," Young said on the Zoom call. "So we have quite a lot of cases going on there both with staff and residents. We're having a little trouble with staffing at several sites. Some of them are in emergency staffing situations, so they're having COVID-positive staff at the sites."
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention changed its guidance late last year, making it easier for health care workers to come back to work sooner after a COVID-19 infection or exposure.
In the event a long-term care facility or other health care provider is in "crisis" mode, health care workers who have been exposed or infected with COVID-19 do not have work restrictions and are allowed to go back into work with some conditions.
COVID-19 cases are expected to continue climbing, based on an increase in cases in Western Washington, said Luke Davies, Chelan-Douglas Health District administrator.
"We're about seven to 10 days behind Seattle in terms of our cases," he said. "We're still seeing them go up. And then, we expect hospitalizations to follow about five to seven to 10 days afterwards. And so a lot of pressure is still yet to come on our hospital system and our long-term care facilities."
As of Friday, 30 patients at Central Washington Hospital were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Confluence Health COVID-19 webpage. The total count was 19 a week ago.
And with only two available beds as of Friday at Central Washington Hospital and COVID-19 hospitalizations still on the rise, Allen said the new triage site has been helping the emergency department stay open.
The triage site allows COVID-19-positive patients to be assessed by a health care professional and get instructions on how to care for symptoms at home.
People should come to triage center if COVID-19 positive and have symptoms like difficulty breathing, increased heart rate, a temperature greater than 101 degrees or severe weakness.
Patients experiencing a medical emergency, including not being able to breathe, should call 911 and go to the emergency department immediately.
"It's saving our emergency departments right now with the volume of patients that are community members that are going through there," Allen said. "I think that it is such a blessing to have that in place and it's really helping us to take care of patients that truly need to be in the emergency department right now."
Davies also said that by early February everyone in the Wenatchee Valley will have been exposed to COVID-19 due to the highly contagious omicron variant. Many cases now are the result of asymptomatic transmission, breakthrough cases and reinfections.
COVID-19 cases now are at the highest point they have ever been here in the two-county area.
The majority, or about 90% of cases in the state, are cases of the highly infectious omicron variant, according to Davies.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District reported a 14-day case rate of 2,764.8 per 100,000 for the two counties as of Jan. 19.
The highest 14-day case rate last year was 1,091.48 per 100,000 in late-August, according to data from the state Department of Health.