SEATTLE — More than 700 people likely died on Washington’s roads in 2022, according to early estimates, a mark not reached since 1996.

As the state House and Senate transportation committees resume their work in the 2023 legislative session that begins Jan. 9, it will be with this toll hanging over lawmakers’ heads.



