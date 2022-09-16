Once Prince of Wales, Charles returns as king

Britain's King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort wave outside Cardiff Castle in Wales on Friday.

 Reuters/Molly Darlington

CARDIFF, Wales —  King Charles ended a tour of the United Kingdom on Friday by visiting Wales, a nation with which he was synonymous through the princely title he held for more than sixty years, but which is re-examining its relationship with the monarchy.

When Charles became king upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last week, he handed his son and heir William the title of Prince of Wales, continuing a tradition that dates back to the start of the 14th century.



