FILE PHOTO: Biden speaks about protecting access to reproductive health care services at the White House in Washington

The White House signaled last fall that President Joe Biden plans to run for re-election. Some in the Democratic Party are wondering aloud if it's time for a generational change at the top of the party. 

 Reuters file photo/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A few Democrats in the U.S. Congress have begun to voice what many have mulled privately: whether President Joe Biden, the oldest person to ever occupy the Oval Office, ought to choose retirement over re-election in 2024.

With his approval rating at 38% — and having held below 50% since May — the 79-year-old Biden has been damaged by bruising inflation and voter worries that he will not be able to meet the demands of the presidency in 2025. Last November, the White House said Biden plans to run again in 2024.



