MANSFIELD — A 38-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning during a drug and gun search in Mansfield.
Authorities searched a home about 8 a.m. on the 200 block of Douglas Street as a result of an ongoing Columbia River Drug Task Force investigation into suspected narcotic and firearm crimes, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Alberto Lopez Flores of Mansfield was arrested on suspicion of first-degree possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. He’s being held at Okanogan County Jail.
The Douglas County Special Response Team helped serve the search warrant and the nearby Mansfield Elementary and High School was placed on lockdown until the scene was secured.