PALISADES — Two men are suspected of stealing a school bus and tools from the Palisades School last weekend.
Authorities believe Devon R. Taylor, 27, and Jordan S. McCullough-Cheney, 19, broke into a school maintenance building and stole an air compressor, power tools, yard tools and fuel from a barrel, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The two allegedly stole a bus, as well but left it abandoned on the 1400 block of Palisades Road.
Detectives reviewed security footage and identified Taylor of East Wenatchee and McCullough-Cheney of Wenatchee as suspects.
Taylor was arrested Sunday after a high-speed chase with law enforcement when he was seen driving a suspected stolen vehicle.
Authorities pursued Taylor for seven miles on Badger Mountain Road before he drove over spike strips near Canyon Hills Drive and then fled on foot with a passenger.
Taylor was apprehended after a short foot chase, but the passenger eluded authorities. For fleeing police, Taylor was arrested on suspicion of felony eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree driving with a suspended license, as well as two outstanding warrants for fourth-degree assault, domestic violence. He’s being held at Okanogan County Jail.
McCullough-Cheney remains at-large. Sheriff Kevin Morris believes McCullough-Cheney to be the passenger who fled on foot with Taylor. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact RiverCom Dispatch at 663-9911.