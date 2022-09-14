Purchase Access

MOSES LAKE — One case of Monkeypox has been identified in Grant County, bringing the total of confirmed cases across the state to 506 as of Monday.

The positive patient is in good health and is currently in home quarantine, according to a Grant County Health District news release. Details on the patient's age and gender have not been released.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

