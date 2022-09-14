MOSES LAKE — One case of Monkeypox has been identified in Grant County, bringing the total of confirmed cases across the state to 506 as of Monday.
The positive patient is in good health and is currently in home quarantine, according to a Grant County Health District news release. Details on the patient's age and gender have not been released.
The majority of cases are concentrated in King County with about 80.6% of total cases identified there, according to state Department of Health data.
Grant County Health District health officials are working to identify any others who may have been exposed. As of Tuesday, no other person is considered a possible positive case.
Monkeypox is rarely fatal with symptoms including fever, headache, muscle aches, respiratory symptoms, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash that can appear anywhere on the body.
According to the state Department of Health, the virus spreads person-to person via:
Direct contact with the skin or body fluids of an infected person (including sexual and non-sexual contact).
Contact with virus-contaminated objects (such as bedding or clothing).
Respiratory droplets during direct and prolonged face-to-face contact.
Brief interactions that do not involve physical contact and healthcare interactions conducted using appropriate protective equipment, are not considered high-risk exposures, according to the news release.
Doses of the Monkeypox vaccine are currently limited and are being used to vaccinate those at high risk of close contacts of confirmed and probable Monkeypox cases.
As of Wednesday morning, no cases of Monkeypox have been confirmed in Chelan and Douglas counties.
