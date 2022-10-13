WENATCHEE — One case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Chelan County, according to Chelan-Douglas Health District.
The health district identified the first case on Oct. 5, the first confirmed, positive case in Chelan County. As of Oct. 11, 605 cases have been identified across the state, according to the state Department of Health.
Monkeypox spreads person-to-person with any kind of close, skin-to-skin contact, sharing of clothing or towels or respiratory droplets, according to a Chelan-Douglas Health District news release.
Anyone can become ill with monkeypox, but some people are at an increased risk, primarily people who are sexually active with multiple partners and people traveling to areas where monkeypox is spreading more widely, according to the news release.
As of Oct. 11, about 79% of all monkeypox cases, 475, have been confirmed in King County, according to the state Department of Health.
If you have had close contact with a person who has confirmed or probable monkeypox, have severe pain or a rash that is spreading on your body, contact your primary care provider or go to your local emergency room for treatment options.
If you have a known exposure, follow these steps to avoid spreading the infection:
Stay home except for getting health care.
Separate yourself from other people and wear a mask if unable to isolate.
Remain isolated until the rash is gone.
Routinely clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces and items.
People usually recover from monkeypox in two to four weeks, and most cases do not require hospitalization. For the immunocompromised, pregnant or breastfeeding, children with a history of eczema, monkeypox can be particularly serious, according to the news release.
Vaccines and treatment are available to reduce risk of transmission and severity of illness. People who have a concern for exposure or infection should seek medical attention. Call (509) 886-6400 for any questions regarding the monkeypox vaccine.
