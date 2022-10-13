WENATCHEE — One case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Chelan County, according to Chelan-Douglas Health District.

The health district identified the first case on Oct. 5, the first confirmed, positive case in Chelan County. As of Oct. 11, 605 cases have been identified across the state, according to the state Department of Health.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

