CASHMERE — A Cashmere man died Saturday in a single-vehicle collision on Stine Hill Road after his car left the roadway and struck a rock wall, Chelan County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Andy Zimmerman said.
Police believe Jose Arroyo Mejia, 29, was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to complete a turn, Zimmerman said. He was driving a 2008 Subaru Impreza.
The incident, which was near the cross of Pine Flats Loop Road, was reported at 3:41 p.m., he said.
Arroyo Mejia’s next-of-kin has been notified and his body has been turned over to the Chelan County Coroner’s Office, Zimmerman said.
Stine Hill Road was reopened around 6:30 p.m., Zimmerman said.
