LAKE WENATCHEE – A four-vehicle wreck Friday night on Highway 2 near Coles Corner killed one man and injured two other people.
The man, whose name has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was traveling westbound at milepost 86 when the vehicle lost control and struck the guardrail, according to a State Patrol news release.
His vehicle then went into oncoming traffic where it struck a 2017 Honda Civic. Two additional vehicles then rear-ended the Honda, according to the release.
The man was wearing a seatbelt, but authorities suspect he may have been distracted when the collision happened, Trooper John Bryant said Saturday.
Until the results of a toxicology report return, it's unknown whether he was impaired, Bryant said.
The drivers of two of the other vehicles were transported to Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth. Their conditions weren't immediately available.