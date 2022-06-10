WENATCHEE — Elza Cisneros Gonzalez, 43, Mattawa, died Monday following a month-long hospitalization after a May 10 crash near Quincy.
Around 6 a.m., a 2001 Nissan Frontier was southbound on highway 281 near Road 5 Northwest when the vehicle began to leave the road, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.
The driver — Pedro Zavala Gomez, 32, of Quincy — overcorrected and reentered the highway but crossed the southbound and northbound lanes and struck Cisneros's vehicle. Cisneros was northbound with one passenger, a 3-year-old boy, Ulices Naranjo.
Cisnero's vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet HHR, rolled into a ditch and caught fire after being struck. She was transported to Central Washington Hospital and died at the hospital on June 6.
Naranjo was also injured in the crash and was transported to Quincy Valley Medical Center a month ago. Naranjo was then airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, according to State Patrol.
The State Patrol did not have an update on Naranjo's condition.
Gomez was transported to Quincy Valley Medical Center, but law enforcement is still investigating the situation, according to the state patrol news release.
It is unknown if Cisneros and Naranjo were wearing their seatbelts. No drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident, according to State Patrol.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Join thousands of other readers who start their day with our flagship email newsletter. Or see all of our newsletter options here.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.