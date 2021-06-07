EAST WENATCHEE — A 24-year-old East Wenatchee man was shot in the leg Saturday in what police suspect was a gang-related incident.

Investigators say several shots were fired after a group of people confronted another group about 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of 9th Street NE and North Baker Avenue in East Wenatchee, according to a news release Monday from the East Wenatchee Police Department.

The 24-year-old was struck in the leg and transported by a private vehicle to Central Washington Hospital. He was released about three hours later, the release said.

One man was placed in custody in connection to the shooting about 10:30 a.m. Monday, Chief Rick Johnson said in an interview.

The shooting is believed to be related to a previous incident that went unreported. Johnson declined to offer more details into what that incident entailed.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and search warrants have been served.

A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that a previous incident was unrelated.

