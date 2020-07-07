WENATCHEE — A car-to-car drive-by shooting Monday left one person with gunshot injuries, leading police to arrest two in connection to the suspected gang-related incident on Douglas and Idaho streets.
Wenatchee Police are still investigating the shooting.
The incident started when people in the vehicles, both from rival gangs, flashed gang signs at each other, said Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld.
At 2:48 p.m. Wenatchee police received a report about shots fired from a vehicle near Douglas and Idaho streets, he said. Officers responded immediately and “flooded the area.”
The suspected shooter vehicle was reported as a large, red Ford SUV, he said.
Police learned someone had been shot after getting a call from Central Washington Hospital about a gunshot victim who had received minor injuries to their lower extremities. The victim was treated and released from the hospital.
The wounded victim brought a vehicle with him to the hospital, which is when police learned that the shooting was car-to-car, Reinfeld said. Those in the victim’s vehicle were from Wenatchee and those in the suspects’ vehicle from Yakima.
At about the same time, a Chelan County sheriff’s deputy spotted the suspected shooter’s SUV and stopped it near Wendy’s. Multiple officers later arrived to assist the deputy at Wendy’s.
Police took six people into custody from the SUV stop, detaining them for further investigation, he said. After the stop, officers arrested Alexander Lopez, 20, and driver Juan C. Mendoza-Rodriguez, 26, on suspicion of drive-by shooting and first-degree assault.
Both the victim and suspect vehicles are at the Wenatchee Police Department, pending search warrants to recover additional evidence as of Tuesday morning, he said. Police also have the “firearm in question.”
Police at the scene of the shooting found three rifle casings in the street, indicating at least three rounds had been fired in the area, Reinfeld said.