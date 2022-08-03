One structure lost in Vantage Highway fire, which is now 25% contained

Air and ground crews battle the Vantage Highway fire on Tuesday.

 Southeast Washington Type 3 interagency team

VANTAGE — A cabin and three outbuildings were destroyed in the Vantage Highway fire early Wednesday, according to the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.

The lost structure was an unoccupied cabin in the northeastern part of the fire, said Grace DeBusschere, a spokeswoman for the emergency response team. She didn't know the type of outbuildings.



