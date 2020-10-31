WENATCHEE — A pregnant woman was injured and transported to Central Washington Hospital Friday night in a two-vehicle collision in Wenatchee.
A 2000 Subaru Impreza, driven by an 18-year-old Wenatchee man, ran a red light at the intersection of Chelan Avenue and Miller Street at about 11:30 p.m., Wenatchee Police Department Sergeant Ryan Weatherman said. The 2000 Subaru Impreza was headed northbound on Miller Avenue and struck a 2008 GMC Acadia turning left onto Chelan Avenue.
A 35-year-old woman, city unknown, was driving the GMC and appeared injured when officers arrived on scene, Weatherman said. She was groaning and was transported from the scene.
The 18-year-old man was cited for driving without insurance and running a red light, but he was not arrested, he said.