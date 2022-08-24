A $3 million road improvement project is coming next year to Cashmere's Sunset Highway, its intersection with Evergreen Drive, shown here, and to Goodwin Road, leading up to the new West Cashmere Bridge. An open house is set for Tuesday.
CASHMERE — Goodwin Road and a stretch of Sunset Highway are going to get a $3 million makeover next year that includes a wider street surface, sidewalks, lighting and even flower planters.
The city of Cashmere and Chelan County's Public Works department will be hosting an open house next week for people interested in finding out details.
The project, currently in the design process, will rebuild a portion of Goodwin Road, Sunset Highway and its intersection with Evergreen Drive, according to a Chelan County news release.
This road makeover comes after the June opening of the new, $26.7 million West Cashmere Bridge which replaced the Goodwin Bridge over the Wenatchee River and BNSF and which now also spans Highway 2/97.
The project will rebuild the roadways from subgrade, widen the surface to 34 feet and add a sidewalk on the south side of Sunset Highway and on both sides of Goodwin Road. About 1,200 feet of lights for pedestrians also will be constructed.
Irrigation along Sunset Highway will be changed from open ditch to a culvert, and flower planters will be added to a portion of the project area, according to the county's project description available at wwrld.us/goodwin.
The project is expected to go out for bid this winter with construction beginning in spring 2023.
The $3 million price tag is being paid in large part with state and federal grants received by Chelan County and the city. The county, city and even Link Transit are contributing funds as well, according to Chelan County's project description available on their website.
Construction will take about 115 working days with much of the work zone being limited to one lane and directed by flaggers. In order to install "stormwater facilities," the road will be closed for about 30 days during that time. A detour will be established.
The project will also impact some mailboxes and driveways, but residents' access to property will not be impacted, according to a Chelan County open-house postcard.
The county and city are partnering on the project, with the county leading the engineering and construction efforts. The city will reimburse the county for work completed in city limits, according to the county's project description available online.
The open house is 5 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at Cashmere City Hall, 101 Woodring St. People who cannot make it to the event but have questions about the project can send questions to public.works@co.chelan.wa.us or call (509) 667-6415.
The open house is a drop-in event. A Spanish interpreter will be on hand as well.
