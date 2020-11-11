MOSES LAKE — The opening of Moses Lake’s sleeping center for unsheltered people, a managed camp of nearly three dozen “tiny homes,” has been delayed until Dec. 1, Moses Lake city officials announced this week.
It is the second delay that has been announced for the camp’s opening, which had originally been scheduled for Nov. 1, then later was adjusted to mid-November while the city worked to get the tiny homes in place.
City officials cited difficulties transporting the administrative building and showers to the site, as well as delays in getting electricity hooked up to service those facilities.
“Should things progress more quickly, of course we’ll adjust, but at this point it looks like we’ll need that time,” City Manager Allison Williams said Tuesday.