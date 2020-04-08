The COVID-19 epidemic in the Puget Sound area may be reaching its peak. If true, it will be a profound relief. But what would it mean for us in Central Washington?
There is every reason to believe that the outbreak in our area is two to three weeks behind the outbreak on the West Side — it started later here, and seems to be building still. It could be a terrible mistake to think that we are over the hump when the West Side is, yet some officials are talking about a turning point for the “State of Washington” without thinking of the impact east of the mountains.
We know Puget Sound is not the whole state, and should not be fooled by this. Our peak may well be two or three weeks later than theirs.
At the same time, if social distancing is working that is great news. There never has been an epidemic of this kind — a dangerous virus with no vaccine or specific drugs — to which communities have responded with such vigorous and widespread social distancing. Social distancing may seem low-tech, but it is the result of modern epidemiological thinking, combined with the tremendous will and determination of our nation. It has never been tried to this extent, and we may be seeing that it is working even better than we dared to hope. The deaths are too many, but we feared much worse.
Yet if the deaths are fewer than feared, there will be voices saying all this disruption was a waste of time and money.
But think about that.
If you were a doctor treating an infection with antibiotics and most patients got well, would you conclude the antibiotics had been a waste of time? Would you not bother to give them to the next few patients who showed up with that infection?
Let’s not make that mistake here. If social distancing is working, that should be a message to keep it up throughout this first wave, not to discard our best treatment.
Because when you reach the peak, you are only half-way home. Mountaineers know that the most dangerous part of the climb comes after the peak, when you are tired and trying to get back.
Let’s stay strong, and if we hit a peak with less damage than expected, let’s keep doing the things which made that possible.
Stay home — stay healthy.
Barry Kling is administrator of the Chelan-Douglas Health District