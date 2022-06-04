Today is a great day! Today we celebrate with our friends and family, a day we have been waiting for, for the past 13 years. This is it! And I know that there are some of you who cannot wait until you are handed your diploma, but I also know that others of you are struggling with the idea of leaving. And I know that I am too. I mean it’s crazy to think about how far we’ve come.
I can’t even begin to comprehend that four years ago I was walking the high school halls, with a school map in one hand and a hydro flask in the other. Our school is big and it was quite intimidating at first. It was difficult to find our group of lifelong friends and the place where we felt like we belonged. And with our luck, just when we started to get comfortable, a worldwide pandemic hit.
Our worlds were turned upside down, time after time, but our class has stayed resilient through it all. We all had to adapt to learning through a screen, and teachers were expected to teach through it. And parents were left with a duty that they were not trained for. I want to take this time to say thank you and show my appreciation to all the teachers sitting here tonight.
During the pandemic, teaching was one of the most necessary yet difficult jobs. Teachers, you were all asked to completely modify your entire way of teaching, you were learning while teaching us and because of you, here we are.
Because of us, here we are. No one could have predicted or prepared us for what happened, yet we managed to make it through. We are more prepared to take on the world than ever. Now, that doesn’t mean that everything is going to be perfect from now on. We will be faced with adversities and setbacks, and we will have to make difficult decisions, but we can do it and we will do it.
Before I continue, this wouldn’t be a graduation speech without thanking my parents. So Mom and Dad, Gracias, gracias por apoyarme durante esas largas noches de estudio y trabajo. Me han brindado todos los recursos posibles que he necesitado para ser exitosa y son la razón por la que estoy aquí hoy. Estoy eternamente agradecida y no puedo esperar para hacerlos sentir orgullosos.
Thank you Mom and Dad.
If I had to choose one word to describe the class of 2022 it would be resilient: The capacity of a person to maintain their core purpose and integrity in the face of dramatically changed circumstances. The ability to not only overcome setbacks, but to also move forward.
Sholem Asch once said, “Youth has the resilience to absorb disaster and weave it into the pattern of its life, no matter how anguishing the thorn that penetrates its flesh.” I believe that this quote greatly defines our class, and I know for a fact that we all have the ability to be successful because we have shown it. I wish you all the best, in each and every one of your unique paths. Thank you!