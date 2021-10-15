The Wenatchee World is joining the growing list of news organizations adopting right-to-be-forgotten policies.
We're calling our version Clean Slate and it provides an easy way for you to ask to have your name removed from a wenatcheeworld.com story.
Call up the request form at wenatcheeworld.com/cleanslate and you'll find the program's core statement: "Clean Slate is an acknowledgment that online news reports are more readily available today than ever and that at some point a person’s privacy concerns may outweigh the news value to the community."
The form asks for your name, contact information, a link to the story, and to tell us about your case and how the story has affected your life. There's a way to upload documents to support your request.
The decision on requests will be made by me in my role as managing editor, World Publisher Sean Flaherty and Dan Shearer, editorial director for Wick Communications, which owns The World and is rolling out Clean Slate across all its newsrooms.
We'll meet once a month to consider the requests.
I expect most of these requests — as they have at other news organizations with right-to-be-forgotten policies — will deal with reports about arrests and criminal charges.
And we have published thousands of such reports over the decades, many of them News of Record items that included police, fire and courts information. People were named and charges, too. We also upheld our longstanding commitment to follow each one of those cases through the courts until they were resolved, whether through conviction or the dropping of charges, and to publish that as well.
We dropped News of Record in 2017, according to our online archives, to focus solely on reports we feel warrant a short news item or a story or that were part of a trend story.
So, why launch Clean Slate now?
Google searches have made the online vault of our reporting easy to find. And I think that's good, for the most part.
It's also true that Googling a person's name could turn up a story about their arrest or conviction that in a different century would have required much digging through paper clippings of The World to unearth.
Just as an experiment, I set out to search our paper clipping files for accidents, a regular source of charges and names over the decades. The filing cabinets were organized so reporters could find stories for background for future stories.
It took a few minutes just to find the right cabinet, which, judging from the dust, had not been opened in many years. Inside, I found our accident paper files: Twenty-eight manila folders crammed with clipped stories. There were handwritten headings on the tabs of the folders: accidents poisoning, accidents pedestrian, accidents auto, accidents evaporative cooling, accidents explosions, and on and on.
They weren't organized by name. The names were in the stories, but you had to flip through each article and scan them for names.
Here's what I'm saying: If you were arrested in the 1980s in Wenatchee, your troubles are safe from all but the most determined researchers who get access to our dusty archives — which we don't allow.
If you were charged with something in the last 20 years and we wrote about it, it's all on Google and available as quickly as it takes you to type your name and the crime.
I'm curious to see how Clean Slate plays out.
The key question is this: When exactly does a person's privacy outweigh the news value to our community?
The answers may not be easy to come by. If you're a community leader or elected official, I'd think you're out of luck. Same with someone convicted of murder, rape, and other major crimes. But the tricky part may be in those less-serious crimes that happened years ago.
Some requests will be denied. Other requests could result in removal of the article, removing a name while keeping the story online, or updating the report.
Complete archives of the original coverage will remain available to reporters.
I'll provide an update as we move ahead. Our first meeting to consider requests will be in mid-November.
Links to the Clean Slate form will also be shared on our social media platforms and newsletters. We'll also include details on Page A2 of the printed World.
If you want to go deeper, check out these sources:
