Opinion | Steve Lopez: He surveyed 8,600 Americans about political violence. The results are beyond scary

FILE PHOTO: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Washington

Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters, with one wielding a Confederate battle flag that reads "Come and Take It," during clashes Jan. 6, 2021, with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results by the U.S. Congress at the U.S. Capitol Building.

When UC Davis violence researcher Dr. Garen Wintemute queried Americans on political violence, race and threats to democracy, he didn’t know exactly how scary the results would be.

“We expected the findings to be concerning, but these exceed our worst expectations,” said Wintemute, a go-to source of mine for many years on gun violence, which he witnesses firsthand as an emergency room physician in Sacramento.

Steve Lopez

Los Angeles Times columnist


