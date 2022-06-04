First of all, thank you to all the parents, grandparents, and everyone who has made the trip out here. Also, hello to everyone out there watching on TV from home. And finally, thank you for coming out, Class of 2022. You guys are all awesome.
Many of you guys may know me, and many of you guys don’t. My name is Toby Hambelton. I’ve had the opportunity to attend this high school and experience the crazy that comes with it. From Freshman year looking for Mr. Baumister’s class (which is not in the math hallway, FYI), to having a mini celebration with your friends when you get to your new class second semester and the classroom has windows.
But without further ado, I’m going to start this speech off with a quote by Charles Dickens from his book “A Tale of Two Cities.” Now before I say this quote, I must say that I actually didn’t read the book, but just used Spark Notes my sophomore year. Sorry Mrs. Schafer-Cloke. But that’s beside the point. I am referring to this quote: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” I chose this quote because I felt as if it represents how this school feels. Sometimes we are just having a blast messing around in class, and other times we are sitting in English 70 minutes into the period and haven’t even touched my keyboard for the essay that’s due tomorrow.
But that’s the adventure of high school. We all have been at this high school for at least one year, maybe ¾ of a year, for those of us with major senioritis. Or perhaps we haven’t even gone to class at all. But in the end, none of that matters because today, we stand here as the Class of 2022 about to get our diplomas, and we are ready to go out on a new adventure.
What that new adventure looks like for everyone, I do not know. Some of us will be going to college, some of us will be going into manual labor jobs. And some of us might have no clue what our future looks like and are just ready for fun. But no matter who we are, what we have plans for and what we don’t plan for, it’s gonna be alright. We are all going to have our own adventures.
So with that, I’d like to say that high school has its ups and downs. But when I’m old and almost dead, I want to look back on my life and all of our futures and think, “Man, what a ride!” Now Class of 2022, we’ve made it through high school. Let’s go out and create our own adventures in life! Peace out!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.