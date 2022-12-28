SEATTLE — Oregon's health agency has approved Amazon's proposed acquisition of primary care provider One Medical, clearing a potential hurdle for the tech and e-commerce giant to gain a greater foothold in the health care industry.

Following a new state regulation, the Oregon Health Authority reviews business deals, like mergers and acquisitions, to examine potential impacts on cost, quality of care, equity and access to services. With five One Medical clinics in Oregon, the proposed Amazon deal falls under the state agency's purview.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?