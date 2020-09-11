PORTLAND — The number of Oregonians told to evacuate because of unprecedented wildfires appears to be about 100,000, and certainly no more than 200,000 — not the estimated 500,000 residents announced by Oregon’s Office of Emergency Management, according to a rough analysis by The Oregonian/OregonLive.
The state in a news release Thursday night said an “estimated 500,000 Oregonians have been evacuated and that number continues to grow.”
That’s an astounding number, exceeding 10% of the state’s 4.2 million population. It’s so large, in fact, that it would be the equivalent of every single person living in Gresham, Hillsboro, Beaverton, Tigard, Lake Oswego, Oregon City, Tualatin and West Linn.
But the newsroom found far fewer people actually live in the Level 3 evacuation zones identified in state mapping Thursday night for mandatory evacuations.
The newsroom estimated only about 95,000 people live in zones where residents are supposed to evacuate. Even under the most conservative estimates, the number appears to be no higher than 200,000.
State officials on Friday defended their estimates, saying they were based on Level 3 areas.
“It’s certainly not under 100,000,” said Lauren Wirtis, a spokeswoman for the state’s Joint Information Center. “Five-hundred-thousand is the estimate we have based on the population density we have in those areas.”
Wirtis said she could not immediately provide more details about the state’s methodology used to calculate the estimate, adding that “'population density' is the most specific I can be right now.”
Wirtis said the state would consider a request from the newsroom to provide the underlying calculations.
“This is an incredibly tragic situation and I don’t want us to get so lost in the detail of the exact number that we forget that these are people who don’t have homes anymore,” Wirtis said.
The state’s evacuation estimate has been plastered across national media, including The New York Times, where the Friday morning headline topping the website read: “Oregon Orders 500,000 to Evacuate as Fires Near Portland Suburbs.”
To calculate the number of evacuees, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s analysis overlapped the state’s evacuation mapping as of Thursday night with Census block group data from the most recent American Community Survey, with five-year figures from 2014-2018.
The newsroom’s analysis assumed an even distribution of population across each block group – an unlikely scenario but one that nonetheless was applied because a more precise measure was not available.
The newsroom found only about 95,000 people live in Level 3 evacuation zones identified in state mapping, where residents are instructed to “Go.” Level 3 is the only zone under a true evacuation order.
Among those were an estimated 50,162 residents in Clackamas County; 19,340 residents in Jackson County; 8,311 residents in Lane County; 5,743 residents in Marion County; 4,802 residents in Linn County; 3,760 residents in Lincoln County; 1,021 residents in Josephine County; 645 residents in Douglas County; 249 residents in Klamath County; 239 residents in Yamhill County; 196 residents in Washington County; 31 residents in Jefferson County; and 1 resident in Wasco County.
Meanwhile, the newsroom estimated some 160,000 Oregonians live in identified Level 2 areas, where residents are instructed to “Be Set” to evacuate. An additional 290,000 Oregonians reside in identified Level 1 areas, where people are told to “Be Ready” to evacuate.
To be conservative, The Oregonian/OregonLive added up the total population of every block group that’s even partly in Level 3, no matter how small a slice.
It still only totaled 192,000 people.
Wirtis said the state is working with the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency and local counties to update its evacuation estimates. The numbers are constantly in flux, she said.
At one point Thursday, officials told Gov. Kate Brown that evacuation numbers stood in the 30,000 to 40,000 range, Wirtis said. But by the time Brown tweeted a figure at 3:22 p.m., the governor said, “More than 80,000 Oregonians have evacuated so far, with evacuations ongoing.”
“Those numbers, they will change,” Wirtis said. “Truly the moment you say them, they’re no longer accurate.”
The state’s news release suggesting an “estimated 500,000 Oregonians have been evacuated” was sent out less than two hours later, at 5:06 p.m.
Wirtis emphasized Friday the state wants to ensure it provides accurate information but is focused on protecting residents from what was estimated as 900,000 acres of wildfire across the state.
“Counting people,” she said, “is less important than making sure they stay alive.”