LEAVENWORTH — Projekt Bayern announced Saturday that it has canceled Leavenworth Oktoberfest due to current COVID-19 restrictions.
Projekt Bayern Board President and Oktoberfest Chairman Steve Lord posted on the Leavenworth Oktoberfest website about the cancellation, noting the group had done everything possible to keep from canceling the festival.
“Our biggest concern was over our liquor permits being denied by the city and state. We held on hoping Chelan County would move through the phases set forth by the state of Washington, but with little movement, we decided to cancel the event to protect our patrons from losing their deposits for hotels and travel agendas,” a June 27 news release stated.
Oktoberfest operates over three weekends in October, regularly welcoming in 10,000 people per weekend to the Bavarian village. The guests are typically tightly packed in the various venues.
The safety of guests and employees was a huge factor in the decision, according to the news release.
The news release also encouraged people to still visit Leavenworth.
Next year will mark the 25th anniversary of Leavenworth Oktoberfest. Dates for the 2021 festival are Oct. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16.
“We want to thank all our Oktoberfest employees, entertainment, vendors, and loyal patrons for your years of loyalty and hope that you will return next year for our 25th Anniversary of the Leavenworth Oktoberfest,” the release stated. “We will have more details regarding the 25th anniversary soon, but we plan to throw an Oktoberfest celebration that will be unforgettable.”