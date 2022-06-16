EAST WENATCHEE — New Chelan-Douglas Health District board members and their alternates — doctors, retired veterinarians, Rotary members and more — attended a special, in-person meeting Wednesday to learn the ins-and-outs of the health district.
As part of new legislation meant to improve the diversity of boards of health across the state, the health district accepted applications and conducted interviews with candidates filling one of three state-determined categories.
According to state law, the county commissioners already on the board made the final choice regarding the choices. As part of a dual-county health district, the two county commissions selected:
- Marissa Smith, registered nurse and an infection preventionist at Columbia Valley Community Health
- Dr. Bindu Nayak, Confluence Health endocrinologist and co-chair of the Confluence Health Equity, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council
- Alma Chacón, co-founder and executive director of CAFÉ
- Bill Sullivan, owner of American Land and Water Consulting, and a licensed hydrogeologist
- Joseph Hunter, Recovery coach network manager at the North Central Accountable Community of Health
The five alternates are encouraged to attend the board's monthly meetings to provide their input.
- Michael Peterson, toxicologist and public health scientist. He is the alternate for Smith.
- Dr. Kristen Hosey, Wenatchee Valley College nursing faculty. She is an alternate for Nayak.
- Carin Smith, retired veterinarian. She is an alternate for Chacón.
- Dan Moody, Wenatchee Confluence Rotary Club vice-president. He is an alternate for Sullivan.
- Maria Hansen, retired board clerk for the Link Transit Board. She is an alternate for Hunter.
These non-elected members will be joined by their city and county counterparts who have already served on the board for some time:
- Kevin Overbay, Chelan County commissioner
- Marc Straub, Douglas County commissioner
- Dan Sutton, Douglas County commissioner
- Tiffany Gering, Chelan County commissioner
- Jerrilea Crawford, East Wenatchee mayor
- Sharon Waters, Leavenworth City Council member
The new members received instruction at Wednesday's special board of health meeting on how the health district works, the responsibilities of the health officer, an appointed post, as well as responsibilities board members have in abiding by the Open Public Meetings, Public Records Act and other legislation.
Luke Davies, the health district's administrator, outlined the health district's goals and how the board of health fits into that mission.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District is a special purpose district — a separate entity connected to local government meant to perform one function — like water or irrigation districts.
The state Department of Health and state Board of Health, however, also interacts with local jurisdictions by providing support or policy direction with the intent of improving the health and safety of everyone in the state, Davies said.
It was officially formed in February 1961 and is, broadly speaking, meant to protect public health, but its responsibilities go beyond that. The board of health, for example, sets fees for restaurant and septic permits.
A good portion of its funding, about 30%, comes from the fees the health district collects, according to Davies. A small portion is allocated by the counties based on the county's population and property taxes, but the largest piece of funding comes from state and federal funding.
The board of health's focus, however, is on policy issues and oversight, the big picture, Davies said. Rather than focusing on the day-to-day operations, the board should be ensuring the health district is achieving its wider goals.
The new 10-member board of health convenes officially for its first monthly board meeting at 3 p.m. on June 20. A Zoom link and agenda should be posted on the website at cdhd.wa.gov/board-of-health before the meeting.