Nineteen-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, the suspect in a series of shootings that left three dead on Wednesday in custody in Orlando, Florida. 

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando TV journalist and a child were shot and killed Wednesday evening near a crime scene where a woman was found shot to death earlier in the day, in a brutal spate of violence in Pine Hills that prompted widespread shock and grief.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said at a news conference that the journalist for Spectrum News 13 and the 9-year-old girl were among four people who were shot. The others were another member of the News 13 crew and the mother of the girl.



