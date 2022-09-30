WENATCHEE — Driving by Orondo Avenue’s intersection with Okanogan Avenue and Methow Street? It may have a detour, some construction equipment or concrete pouring.
The result will include a sort of peninsula/plaza, shorter crosswalks and bike lanes.
The city of Wenatchee is redoing the area as part of its participation in Smart Growth America National Complete Streets Coalition’s (NCSC) Washington Complete Streets Leadership Academy. The state program is meant to help jurisdictions implement safer and more accessible streets.
The city received a state Complete Streets grant of $600,000 for a series of projects to be constructed between 2022 and 2025, according to Jake Lewing, Wenatchee Public Works Department senior project engineer.
Making Orondo Avenue intersection improvements, restriping Cherry Street, between Miller Street and Western Avenue, and adding buffered bike lanes will use $110,000 of that grant — as part of the city's Pavement Preservation project. The total cost for the 2022 Pavement Preservation project is about $4 million.
The city looked at how intuitive an intersection is in its current state when choosing the site, according to Wenatchee World archives. The Okanogan Avenue, Orondo Avenue and Methow Street intersection has a combined seven lanes, marked and unmarked bike lanes, parking lanes and three crosswalks, seemingly making it a good choice.
City officials have said the many directions and legs of the intersection can be confusing for users.
One of the changes underway is a sort of peninsula between Orondo Avenue, Okanogan Avenue and Methow Street.
This will be done by narrowing Methow Street and widening a pedestrian area between Okanogan Avenue and Methow Street. Okanogan Avenue also will be narrowed so it remains “consistent with the intersection to reduce the length of the crosswalk at Orondo (Avenue),” Lewing wrote in an email. Left and right turns will still be permitted from Okanogan Avenue.
Additionally, the rest of the “peninsula will be hardscaped with decorative concrete and rock mulched areas creating a plaza-like space,” Lewing wrote.
The city earlier this year considered closing the northmost part of Methow Street to create a sort of plaza about the same length as the Steamers West parking lot to the street's east, according to World archives. That was nixed, Lewing said, to maintain access to the businesses in that area.
Other changes include:
- Merging Orondo Avenue’s two westbound lanes prior to vehicles reaching the crosswalk. This allows pedestrians to cross two, rather than three, wide lanes of traffic.
- Extending bicycle lanes in both directions on Orondo Avenue from just west of Washington Street to the intersection with Chelan Avenue. The bike lanes will also be separated from the outside drive lanes with a 2-foot buffer, Lewing wrote.
Construction should be mostly complete by the end of October, Lewing wrote. The city hired Central Paving LLC as the primary contractor, which is using subcontractors. KPG Psomas is designing and managing construction, he wrote.
The city had a pop-up event in July, which included closing off streets, creating bike lanes and changing lanes, so people could see what the intersection might look like. It also solicited feedback from residents in English and Spanish.
At that time, reduced crosswalks had the most support from people who commented, according to World archives. Marked bike lanes and using the north part of Methow Street as an active space also received positive feedback. Some people suggested having a food truck Friday or other events in the area.