220929-newslocal-orondostreetwork 01.jpg
Buy Now

Workers remove asphalt around a new plaza that is being built between Okanogan Avenue and Methow Street at Orondo Avenue Thursday. The Chelan County Courthouse is in the background.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — Driving by Orondo Avenue’s intersection with Okanogan Avenue and Methow Street? It may have a detour, some construction equipment or concrete pouring.



Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?