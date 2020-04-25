ORONDO — Douglas County Fire District Four responded to a small brush fire Friday that was started by a controlled burn.
The fire occurred at about 12:30 p.m., along Highway 97 near milepost 227, at Drinkwater Orchards about eight miles south of Beebe Bridge, District Four Assistant Chief Jeff Zanol said. The fire grew to about two acres, was burning through grass and sagebrush on a steep hillside and took about three hours to contain and control.
The fire was likely started by an ember from a controlled burn at the orchard, he said. The fire did not threaten any structures.
The state Department of Natural Resources provided about 10 to 12 firefighters to help contain the fire, Zanol said. Fire district four called out about a dozen people and had three brush trucks and a water tender at the scene.