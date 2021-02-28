OTHELLO — A 4-year-old boy died Sunday after his father allegedly accidentally shot him in the head on Saturday.
Othello police responded to the 300 block of East Hamlet Street, according to an Othello Police Department press release from Saturday. An update Sunday stated the child died and his father, Felipe Tapia-Perez, 27, of Othello, was taken to the Adams County Jail for investigation of second-degree manslaughter, stolen firearm possession and alien in possession of a firearm.
The child was taken Saturday to a local hospital pending transport to a Spokane hospital and his father was cooperating with law enforcement, admitting he accidentally fired the gun, the press release said.
The Washington State Crime Lab is assisting with the investigation.