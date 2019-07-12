WENATCHEE — Community development group Our Valley Our Future is looking for public feedback on projects that may be added to the organization’s 2020 action plan.
There will be a public forum at 6 p.m. Aug. 1 at Pybus Public Market, the group announced Friday.
The group behind each proposed project will present at the meeting, then the public can ask questions and rank their favorite project.
The six options under consideration are:
An initiative to promote healthy choices at schools, restaurants, businesses and governments
No. 2 Canyon trail system — creating 30 miles of new multi-use trails in the area, led by the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance
New East Wenatchee Public Library — building a new library facility for the area’s growing and changing population
New facilities for higher education — constructing new buildings at Wenatchee Valley College to house programs from adult basic learning to new four-year degrees
Thinking Like a Community book — publishing a multi-platform book that showcases success stories in North Central Washington
Chelan County Drug Court — expanding the court and its treatment to stop the cycle of recidivism for more people