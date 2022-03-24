Our Valley, Our Future — the nonprofit aiming to unify the Wenatchee Valley’s resources and organizations to plan for a better future — kicked off work on its next five-year plan in April 2021, looking to help the valley recover from the pandemic.
The goals, which include things like developing new land for business and studying the feasibility of a third bridge over the Columbia River, are designed to address community concerns about the region’s future revealed during community surveys completed during the past 15 months. The nonprofit, which aims to unify the Wenatchee Valley’s resources and organizations to plan for a better future, has been asking residents what they see as the biggest challenges to the community, along with possible solutions.
In all, 2,041 community members participated in focus groups and interviews, which, when compiled, showed the greatest concern focused on how the valley would adapt to accelerating growth, Our Valley, Our Future coordinator Steve Maher said Wednesday.
That includes maintaining the valley’s natural environment, rural lifestyle and the ability to own a home and work in the community where you live.
“In particular, residents are calling for more attainable and affordable housing, infrastructure improvements to get ahead of the growth, better planning and coordination among jurisdictions, and a sustainable tourism industry,” according to the community outreach report that accompanied the newly released five-year plan.
Other big challenges frequently identified include bridging existing cultural divides as well as healing social divisions that have worsened throughout the pandemic, Maher said at the luncheon.
The new five-year plan outlines actionable programs and projects the group wants to tackle through 2026 with help from project partners. The partners, which are identified in the plan and linked to specific projects, include the region’s cities and counties, economic development organizations, nonprofits and some private businesses.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.