WENATCHEE — The civic organization Our Valley Our Future will unveil this year's plans for the "Our Valley, Stronger" community visioning and planning project at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Pybus Public Market boardroom.
COVID-19 recovery and rebuilding will be the focus of this year's work. Speakers at Wednesday's event include:
- David Olson, Columbia Valley Community Health CEO
- Stacy Luckensmeyer, Wenatchee Valley College business and industry liaison
- Teresa Bendito, co-founder of Parque Padrinos
- Alan Walker, executive director for Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council
- Keni Sturgeon, Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center executive director
The press conference can be seen live at wwrld.us/facebook.