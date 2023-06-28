Archaeology ozbun

Artifacts found at the Rock Island Overlook site 45CH204 were reexamined by Archaeological Investigations Northwest Inc. and dated to 13,000-16,000 years old.

WENATCHEE — Reanalysis of artifacts from a 1974 excavation of the Rock Island Overlook site dates the site much older than previously thought.

The residues of horses from an earlier Pleistocene era at the site, dubbed 45CH204, are now dated at 13,000-16,000 years old. (The nearby Clovis Cache is dated at 11,200 years old for comparison.) The site's alphanumerical name is 45, which is Washington state, CH, for Chelan County, and 204 for the number, and the state protects its location. 



What's NABUR?