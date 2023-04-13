Smoke rises at the Southfork Dairy Farms, near Dimmitt

Smoke rises at the Southfork Dairy Farms, after an explosion and a fire killed around 18,000 cows, near Dimmitt, Texas, Tuesday, in this picture obtained from social media. 

DIMMITT, Texas — More than 18,000 cows died after an explosion and fire at a family dairy farm in west Texas, marking the deadliest such barn blaze on record in the United States.

Firefighters rescued one employee from the South Fork Dairy near Dimmitt on Monday as flames raced through a building and into holding pens, according to images and statements from the Castro County Sheriff's Office.



