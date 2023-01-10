FILE PHOTO: A tree blocks a roadway after it fell in high winds during a winter storm in West Sacramento

A tree blocks a roadway after it fell in high winds during a winter storm in West Sacramento, California, on Sunday. 

 Reuters/Fred Greaves

WASHINGTON, D.C. — More than 220,000 homes and businesses were still without power on Tuesday, as severe flooding hits California after a massive storm last week, according to data from PowerOutage.us.

Bad weather disrupted road travel with flash floods and rock slides and have wreaked havoc on the state's power grid, knocking out electricity to tens for thousands of Californians.



