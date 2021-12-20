WENATCHEE — Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay announced Monday he would step down from the RiverCom administrative board following concerns of alleged nepotism raised at last week's meeting.
Mihkaela Overbay, Overbay's daughter, was offered a position as RiverCom finance manager back in October by Lowell Porter, RiverCom executive director, according to a Chelan County news release.
Mihkaela Overbay's application was the only one received for the RiverCom position, according to the news release.
Frank Kuntz, Wenatchee mayor, raised concerns at last week's meeting that and said that hiring Overbay's daughter as finance manager was "wrong" and an "ethics violation," according to previous reporting by The Wenatchee World.
Overbay denies the allegations.
"I wish to make it very clear that there was no wrongdoing when RiverCom hired my daughter, and I do not appreciate how this issue was dealt with," Overbay said in a news release. "A one-on-one conversation with me, raising these concerns, would have been more appropriate. I had already decided to step down from a leadership role on the board but was not afforded the opportunity to say this at RiverCom’s meeting last week."
Chelan County Tiffany Gering will fill Overbay's RiverCom seat starting in January.
Overbay was appointed to the RiverCom board in 2019 and elected chairman in 2020 and 2021 by the other board members, according to the county news release.
"I don’t want to be a distraction to the good work that RiverCom’s board and employees are doing," he said in the news release. "And for that reason, I will step down because one of my peers is willing to take the seat. With the agency’s new director in place, I am very comfortable stepping away and will watch RiverCom continue on this great trajectory it is currently on,” he said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.
This holiday season give a loved one access to local and trusted news.