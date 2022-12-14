SEATTLE — The privately owned operator of a natural gas power plant in Grays Harbor County is challenging the constitutionality of the state’s Climate Commitment Act, which seeks to clamp down on greenhouse gas emissions — in part — by putting a price on some of the pollution.

Chicago-based Invenergy will be required to purchase pollution allowances, while regulated utilities that operate the other 12 natural gas plants in the state will receive them for free.



