A nest over transmission power lines is pictured in East Wenatchee. Chelan County PUD plants nest platforms away from power lines to help avoid potential hazards caused by nests and items on lines.

CHELAN COUNTY — Leather gloves and an aluminum can — ospreys have an arguably bad habit of hoarding materials in their nests.

While leather gloves are harmless, an aluminum can and electrical wires can be hazardous when the nests teeter on top of utility poles, which is a reason why Chelan County PUD has made it an annual spring task since 2006 to regularly monitor osprey nests. The PUD identifies nests for potential current or future problem areas from March through August.



