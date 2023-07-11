CHELAN COUNTY — Leather gloves and an aluminum can — ospreys have an arguably bad habit of hoarding materials in their nests.
While leather gloves are harmless, an aluminum can and electrical wires can be hazardous when the nests teeter on top of utility poles, which is a reason why Chelan County PUD has made it an annual spring task since 2006 to regularly monitor osprey nests. The PUD identifies nests for potential current or future problem areas from March through August.
“(Ospreys) are kind of the pack rats of the sky. They bring a lot more than just sticks and grass into their nests,” said Kelly Cordell, Chelan County PUD wildlife biologist, at Monday’s board meeting. “We’ve seen a substantial increase in the number of ospreys that return to our service area to nest. With that increase in the population comes an increase of risk.”
According to Cordell, ospreys gravitate toward nesting sites on tall structures in open areas that are near water, making utility lines prime real estate for nests.
Since 2006, there’s been a 498% increase in monitored nests within the Chelan PUD service area. In 2006, the PUD was monitoring just fewer than 20 osprey nests, and in 2023, staff is keeping track of a little less than 100 nests within its service area. The PUD doesn’t track the numbers of ospreys in the county and the WDFW did not immediately respond with numbers.
“For distribution structures, we don’t want those birds on there. The spacing is too close, too risky. Our goal is to not have them on distribution at all,” Cordell said. “Part of our proactive approach … is to identify areas where they’re dropping sticks and try to get them moved off. We’re trying to move them from a dangerous, risky location to somewhere very safe. We can do that early on in the nest period. Once they have eggs in the nest, then we’re kind of stuck. We can’t move that.”
Ospreys and their nests are covered under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA), a federal law to protect birds. The PUD, in coordination with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, works with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under a memorandum of understanding to manage the nests. Under the memorandum of understanding, the PUD can move a nest when it’s just sticks, but cannot when eggs are in it.
PUD staff will intervene as early as when ospreys are “flying around with sticks” or “dropping sticks,” and quickly works with other land owners, including Chelan County, to set up a standalone nest platform off the distribution system before there are eggs left in the nest, Cordell said. The PUD currently maintains a little more than 50 of these nest platforms.
“(We want) to get these birds off of an energized structure and get them somewhere safe,” Cordell said. “We want the osprey to be safe and we want our lines to be safe. We want to keep the power on.”
The osprey nest monitoring program is a component of the PUD’s avian protection plan; a plan in place for animal caused outages and incidents on utility lines.
