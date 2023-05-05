YAKIMA — Janice Marie Hannigan, a sophomore at White Swan High School, disappeared on Christmas Eve 1971, after she was released from the hospital. Despite rumored sightings over the years, she has never been found.

Hannigan's case is the oldest on the Washington State Patrol list of missing Indigenous persons updated every two weeks. As of May 5, she has been missing for 18,760 days. Family and friends still miss her and hope she is found. Young relatives who never met Hannigan wonder what happened to her. They all want answers.



