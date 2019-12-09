WENATCHEE — Chelan County’s public works department is offering a primer in paint following the debut last week of its new moderate risk waste facility.
“It was a great opening weekend,” said Jill FitzSimmons, the department’s public information officer, with about 600 total gallons of material collected Friday and Saturday from Chelan County residents. "We expect that number to go up considerably."
The big question, she said, was about paint.
“One thing we learned is that we need to clarify how to safely dispose of water-based or latex paints," she said.
The Moderate Risk Waste Facility accepts paint thinners, oil-based paint and varnishes, she said. It does not accept water-based or latex paints because they can be safely disposed of in residential garbage cans if they are properly dried out.
"There was a lot of latex paint that was not accepted," she said.
The other big question fielded during the opening weekend was whether part-time Chelan County residents can use the facility.
"Those folks can bring a utility bill or tax statement or other document showing proof that they are property owners in Chelan County," she said. "The facility is open to all Chelan County residents and everyone who visits needs proof of address."
The facility at 3612 Highway 97A, Wenatchee, is open 9 a.m. to 3 pm. Thursday through Saturday. It is free, though a $10 donation is suggested. For details, go to wwrld.us/2RCwpz4.
Here's the basic list of what's accepted and what's not:
Accepted items: Aerosol cans, antifreeze, automobile batteries, brake fluid, degreasers, furniture stain, gasoline, household cleaners, household batteries, hobby chemicals, hydrochloric acid, lawn and garden pesticides, motor oil, oil-based paint, paint thinners, rechargeable batteries, spray paint, pool and spa supplies, solvents and sealants.
Not accepted: Ammunition/explosives, asbestos, computers, contaminated soil, electronics, fireworks, latex/water-based paint, light bulbs and fluorescents lights, medical waste, needles and syringes, pressurized tanks, tires.