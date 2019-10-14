191017-newslocal-pinkice 01.jpg
Buy Now

Wenatchee Wild hockey players join community members Monday as they paint names on the Town Toyota Center main ice rink of people they know who have been impacted by cancer. The finished work from the annual event will be displayed when the Wild begin a homestand on Oct. 23, finishing with the Pink in the Rink game on Oct. 26.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Photo Editor Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com