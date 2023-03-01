230302-newslocal-massageparlors 01.JPG
The Columbia River Drug Task Force investigators conducted four undercover operations at three massage parlors in the state, two of which were in Wenatchee. Police are seen here at a massage parlor located on the 300 block of North Chelan Avenue Wednesday.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

WENATCHEE — Two Tacoma residents were charged Tuesday in connection to three Washington massage parlors that investigators say operated as a front for prostitution.

Linhui Yan, 60, and Yan Yang, 43, were charged in Chelan County Superior Court with leading organized crime, money laundering and second-degree promoting prostitution, according to court documents.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

