WENATCHEE — Two Tacoma residents were charged Tuesday in connection to three Washington massage parlors that investigators say operated as a front for prostitution.
Linhui Yan, 60, and Yan Yang, 43, were charged in Chelan County Superior Court with leading organized crime, money laundering and second-degree promoting prostitution, according to court documents.
Judge Travis Brandt issued arrest warrants Tuesday for Yang and Yan, but they have not been arrested as of Wednesday morning.
Columbia River Drug Task Force investigators conducted four undercover operations at three massage parlors in the state — two in Wenatchee and another in Kennewick — and all of which were reportedly connected to Yang and Yan, according to the probable cause affidavit.
One Wenatchee parlor, Lin Massage, was located in the 400 block of North Mission Street and the other, Angel Massage, on the 300 block of North Chelan Avenue.
The parlors were marketed via websites known to promote prostitution, according to the affidavit.
Investigators believe the three parlors were exclusively used for prostitution and were part of a larger criminal organization.
Yang's name is on the business license and lease agreements for each of the businesses in the state, and Yan was involved with the lease and responsible for "paying the bills and keeping the books," according to the affidavit.
Investigators also said they believed Yan and Yang profited from "prostitution and trafficking the victims," according the probable cause affidavit.
The alleged trafficked individuals likely stayed, slept and ate at the parlors, according to investigators. Trafficked people are often brought to a location they are unfamiliar with and so are "at the mercy of the person exploiting them in order to survive" as they do not have the resources to leave, any family or friends in the area, according to investigators.
In 2019, Yan was arrested for two counts of "letting premises for prostitution" in Louisiana, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone