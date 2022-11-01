YAKIMA — It’s time for delicious pan de muerto, a special bread that celebrates Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Who doesn’t crave a delicious pan de muerto with a cup of hot chocolate?
Day of the Dead is a pre-Hispanic tradition that is celebrated Nov. 1 and 2. Many families of Mexican descent living in the United States set up an ofrenda or altar at home to remember loved ones who have died. Mexican tradition says pan de puerto is loved by everyone, the dead and the living, which is why it is a must in Dia de los Muertos offerings and altars.
Bakeries begin making pan de muerto as early as mid-October. It is round in shape to represent the cycle of life, decorated with four strips and a sphere in the center (simulating the bones and skull), and sprinkled with sugar flavored with azahar (orange blossom) to remember the deceased.
Some Mexican bakeries, called panderías, bake it in the morning and afternoon. Some offer it all day, others only in the evening.
In the 1990s, there were only a few Mexican bakeries in the Yakima Valley, said Rafael Gomez, owner of La Morenita Bakery in Yakima. The only Mexican bakery in Yakima was La Petunia 1, owned by Polo Aguilera, with whom Gomez worked, he said.
“People would ask for certain bread, such as pan de muerto and telera (a roll used in tortas), although bolillos and conchas were sold,” he said.
That’s how La Petunía 1 began making pan de muerto in Yakima, responding to customer requests and using recipes brought by bakers from Mexico.
Gomez acquired La Petunia 1 in 2001 and changed the name to La Morenita. Gomez has continued the tradition of pan de muerto at his bakery.
In Toppenish, El Porvenir Bakery, which has been around for nearly 30 years, also makes pan de muerto, said owner Miguel Montiel.
“Nobody made pan de muerto. I came in making pan de muerto. ... At that time (in the 1990s) the only bakeries were La Petunía 1 in Yakima, La Barajas in Wapato, La Texanita in Sunnyside,” Montiel said. But not all of them made pan de muerto.
“People were asking for pan de muerto,” and so he started making the puff pastry version (the most popular pan de muerto) that he learned to make in Mexico City, where he is originally from, and which his customers knew.
Over time, he added the pan de ánimas, which represents human figures, typical of the regions of Guerrero and Oaxaca, he said.
Recipes can vary, Gomez said. In his bakery “the recipe is homemade, brought in by bakers from Michoacán, Guerrero and Oaxaca. Everyone has their own style,” he said.
The recipe has also been modified to suit people’s tastes. Pan de muerto is prepared according to the region where the customers come from, he said, which is why people can find several types of pan de muerto in the Valley.
Sergio Esquivel, who has been an employee at La Morenita for five years, starts working with the dough to make pan de muerto at 5 a.m. so it comes out hot for the morning customers.
His recipe is not a secret, he said. He learned it from the other bakers who work there, but he works hard so that his pan de muerto comes out of the oven “with more quality, with more flavor.”
His efforts pay off. Customers can smell the pan de muerto from the moment they arrive at the bakery, and take it home to savor it. It has a soft texture inside and out, mixed with the taste of sugar and the smell of azahar, and is an experience that only comes once a year during Dia de los Muertos.
