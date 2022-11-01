YAKIMA — It’s time for delicious pan de muerto, a special bread that celebrates Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Who doesn’t crave a delicious pan de muerto with a cup of hot chocolate? 

Day of the Dead is a pre-Hispanic tradition that is celebrated Nov. 1 and 2. Many families of Mexican descent living in the United States set up an ofrenda or altar at home to remember loved ones who have died. Mexican tradition says pan de puerto is loved by everyone, the dead and the living, which is why it is a must in Dia de los Muertos offerings and altars.



