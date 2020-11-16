WENATCHEE — As you make your way into the Wenatchee Valley Senior Center last Saturday, you swing to the left to find a room full of Christmas trees, stockings, and wreaths. A little further down the hall is another room full of Christmas toys, decorations, wrapping paper, Christmas cards, tree decorations, ornaments, poinsettias, and more.
It’s all part of the 2020 Wenatchee Valley Senior Center Christmas Cottage. Like everything else in 2020, the Christmas Cottage was a little different, due to COVID-19.
Normally, the senior center would have the craft fair, the week prior to Veterans Day, filling the whole place with vendors. The Thrift Store would have the Christmas Cottage that same day.
“It was a one-day event which was our biggest fundraiser of the year," said Wenatchee Valley Senior Center Executive Director Dave Tosch. "We made money through selling booths to vendors, selling raffle tickets, and food. Our thrift store had its biggest day of the year on that day as well.”
The Christmas Cottage would be packed full of Christmas and holiday-related items the senior center collected as donations over the course of the year.
With COVID, there was no way to have the craft fair, Tosch said, noting it was always jam-packed with people all day long.
“We decided, since the senior center is closed, we have space to spread things out,” Tosch said. “We’re using a different, larger room this year. It’s a separate dedicated room stocked full of Christmas and holiday items. We’re spreading it out a little bit. We’re trying not to allow too many people in one space.”
Tickets were sold for $10 as a fundraiser and to manage the number of people in the building at one time. Tosch said 15 people per hour were allowed in during the course of the day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Those attending had 45 minutes to shop and 15 minutes to check out.
“It’s really kind of test to see how this would work. In the past, we would have people line up outside the doors waiting to get into that room. We just did not want to go through all that this year,” Tosch said.
Volunteer Mary Deverin said the Christmas Cottage is bigger and more spread out this year due to COVID.
“We’re trying to make it so our shoppers can feel comfortable staying in here. In years past, the room has been so tightly stocked and there was an inundation of people because we were associated with the craft fair,” Deverin said. “It was always in the back of my mind. How would I feel standing in this area with other people shopping? That was my main thought. The second thought was to get as much stuff as we can.”
Senior Center staff member Pat Miller said there is more stuff at the center than they generally have.
“There are not as many of some items, but we didn’t need that much. Now, we have places to store those things,” Miller said. “I think it is going wonderful. I expected more glitches, but people have been great.”
Tosch calls the Senior Center Thrift Store the lifeblood of the center. Manager Shannon Port said the Thrift Store is busier now than before the pandemic, but it is run a lot differently.
They used to take donations out of the front door, Port said, but now donations come from the side of the building. Any donations are held for 72 hours before being released to the floor. Everything must be cleaned and sanitized often.
Mostly Port misses the people that used to come to the senior center.
“Just with the senior center closed, we miss a lot of the people who would come here every day. One of the hardest things is not having normal people. That is sad,” Port said.