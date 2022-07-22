EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is nearing completion of an $11 million project that began in March and makes Pangborn Memorial Airport a bit brighter.
Plane passengers will set foot on about 160,000 square feet of 11-inch thick new, bright white concrete when their plane parks at the airport’s new apron, or ramp. The concrete will sit atop 5 inches of asphalt and 6 inches of crushed aggregate.
The apron is more than half done, with expected completion by the end of July.
The old 1992-era apron, which was 95,000 square feet and made of asphalt, was cracked and “used up its useful life,” said Jim Kuntz, port CEO, in March.
The asphalt apron was too porous, which increased its chances of cracks and sinkage, said Trent Moyers, port director of airports.
The new one could accommodate about three 737s. It also has electrical conduits throughout, so there are electrified aircraft, the ramp won’t need to be dug up, said Moyers. The “sidewalk” concrete can be heated, as well, he said.
The project is being paid by a Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grant of $10.1 million and the FAA Passenger Facility Charge (PFC) Program, which allows the collection of PFC fees up to $4.50 for every eligible passenger at commercial airports controlled by public agencies, according to a previous airport presentation. The latter is providing $372,991 for construction. The port is kicking in another $471,622.68 from its reserve fund for the project.
