Pangborn's Festival of Flight back in the air

Spectators watch an airplane take off during Pangborn's Festival of Flight at Pangborn Memorial Airport on Saturday. The event celebrates Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon's 1931 flight from Misawa, Japan, across the pacific ocean to East Wenatchee. Saturday included aircraft displays and flights from local and visiting pilots, lunch from food vendors, a Taiko Drums performance, information booths, and helicopter rides.

EAST WENATCHEE — As a kid, Del Herring had a chance encounter with a pilot during a visit to his grandparents’ home in Ritzville that sparked a lifelong interest.

“I was 8 years old and I walked down to the airport and (a pilot) said, ‘Would you like to sit in the pilot’s seat?’” Herring said. “So that’s why I had to build a replica.”

A fire crew rappels to the ground during a live demonstration at Pangborn's Festival of Flight at Pangborn Memorial Airport on Saturday.
Robert Heimann, a U.S. Army flight paramedic of a black hawk helicopter paramedic crew with the 1st Battalion 168 Aviation Regiment, chats with Andrew Wilson, in grey, of Bellingham, and his sons Keegan and Ryan about the aircraft at Pangborn's Festival of Flight at Pangborn Memorial Airport on Saturday.
Guests at Pangborn's Festival of Flight paid for helicopter rides over the Wenatchee Valley on Saturday courtesy of Lake Chelan Helicopters.
Benoit Attendees chat and look at Miss Veedol during Pangborn's Festival of Flight at Pangborn Memorial Airport on Saturday. Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon flew Miss Veedol in 1931 from Misawa, Japan to East Wenatchee. It was the first non-stop, transPacific flight.
Del Herring showed off his replica Cessna T-50 Bobcat on Saturday at Pangborn's Festival of Flight. Herring built the replica over a two-year span. 


Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

