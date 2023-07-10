230711-newslocal-festivalofflight 01.JPG
Buy Now

People gather around a Corsair, left, and a Skyraider to take pictures while at Pangborn's Festival of Flight Saturday at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. The planes debuted for the first time at the festival and were featured in the Korean War movie "Devotion," which was partly filmed in Wenatchee.

EAST WENATCHEE — More than 3,000 people braved 100-degree weather for the Festival of Flight, at Pangborn Memorial Airport Saturday, to see about 100 planes, organizers said.

Pilots and airplane collectors from all over the state and beyond showcased their planes on the tarmac. There were also 15 exhibitors, like Alaska Airlines, the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center and Wenatchee Valley Misawa Sister City Association, as well as seven food vendors, like Mama Tina's Wood Fired Pizza and R-Shack BBQ.

230711-newslocal-festivalofflight 02.JPG
Buy Now

Josiah, 6, right, and his brother Caleb Kellogg, East Wenatchee, sit in the cockpit of an Aviat Aircraft Husky "Big Dog" plane during Pangborn's Festival of Flight at Pangborn Memorial Airport Saturday in East Wenatchee. Owners Jeb and Sarah Butler, of Plain, bought the aircraft during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic so they could fly camp.
230711-newslocal-festivalofflight 05.JPG
Buy Now

People gather around Miss Veedol while at Pangborn's Festival of Flight Saturday at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Miss Veedol was the first plane to fly non-stop across the Pacific Ocean. Pilots Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon Jr. flew 41 hours from Misawa, Japan, to East Wenatchee. 
230711-newslocal-festivalofflight 03.JPG
Buy Now

Kim Rose, of Wenatchee, and his grandson Jack Turner look at biplane during Pangborn's Festival of Flight at Pangborn Memorial Airport Saturday in East Wenatchee.
230711-newslocal-festivalofflight 04.JPG
Buy Now

Brandon Estrada, 9, of Moses Lake, wears an Alaska Airlines airplane headband while at Pangborn's Festival of Flight at Pangborn Memorial Airport Saturday in East Wenatchee.


Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?