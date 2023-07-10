People gather around a Corsair, left, and a Skyraider to take pictures while at Pangborn's Festival of Flight Saturday at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. The planes debuted for the first time at the festival and were featured in the Korean War movie "Devotion," which was partly filmed in Wenatchee.
Josiah, 6, right, and his brother Caleb Kellogg, East Wenatchee, sit in the cockpit of an Aviat Aircraft Husky "Big Dog" plane during Pangborn's Festival of Flight at Pangborn Memorial Airport Saturday in East Wenatchee. Owners Jeb and Sarah Butler, of Plain, bought the aircraft during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic so they could fly camp.
People gather around Miss Veedol while at Pangborn's Festival of Flight Saturday at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Miss Veedol was the first plane to fly non-stop across the Pacific Ocean. Pilots Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon Jr. flew 41 hours from Misawa, Japan, to East Wenatchee.
EAST WENATCHEE — More than 3,000 people braved 100-degree weather for the Festival of Flight, at Pangborn Memorial Airport Saturday, to see about 100 planes, organizers said.
Pilots and airplane collectors from all over the state and beyond showcased their planes on the tarmac. There were also 15 exhibitors, like Alaska Airlines, the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center and Wenatchee Valley Misawa Sister City Association, as well as seven food vendors, like Mama Tina's Wood Fired Pizza and R-Shack BBQ.
“There’s way more people than last year,” said Trina Elmes, events director and public information officer for East Wenatchee.
She said last year there were around 2,000 people.
The event is a collaboration between the city of East Wenatchee and the airport to celebrate the aviation history of the city and see vintage airplanes.
“Besides from being a family event that people can come learn something and engage in, like learning origami (with the Wenatchee Valley Misawa Sister City Association) and trying mochi (a Japanese treat) or learning about different airplanes, it’s also a great way for us to tell our history, the flight of the Miss Veedol,” said East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford.
“The other thing is there are people really proud of their airplanes,” she added. “They collect them, they work on them, they’re old and vintage just like a car. So it’s an opportunity for them to show off their airplanes."
In October 1931, Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon Jr. flew their airplane, Miss Veedol, non-stop across the Pacific Ocean, becoming the first to do so. They took off from Misawa, Japan, and landed in East Wenatchee in 41 hours.
Crawford said she's is a fan of Miss Veedol's history.
“I think the story is just so amazing, given the era and our relationship with Japan at the time, and to think that the Japanese and the Americans came together and did something significant,” Crawford said. “People just did brave things and tried and persevered. I think that’s why I like the story so much it should have been a Hollywood movie. It had all of the danger and excitement. It’s a major historical event and it happened in East Wenatchee and people don’t tell the story, so the fact that we can tell the story it’s kind of exciting.”
Crawford checked off an item on her bucket list during the event — flying in the Miss Veedol replica.
“I’ve crawled inside of it before just to see what it’s like inside, but this was the first time I was up in the air in it and it was amazing,” Crawford said. “I was sitting in there trying to imagine what it must have been like for the pilots back in 1931 because it’s one thing to be in there for 15 minutes, but to think, 'Oh, my gosh,’ they sat in that thing for 41 hours because it was cramped, but it was cool.”
Five-year-old Zoe Mandragon from Wenatchee was at the event with family.
“I came because I like to learn,” Mandragon said.
She said she had fun learning about airplanes and meeting Crawford. She added she was going to be the president of the United States when she grows up.
Attendees also saw two airplanes from the 2022 film "Devotion" that was partially filmed in the Wenatchee Valley.
The airplanes, a Douglas A-1 Skyraider and Vought F4U Corsair, were built in the 1940s and late 1930s, respectively, for war. The Erickson Aircraft Collection showed a version of each at the show, said pilot Jim Martinelli of Oregon and with Erickson.
The Skyraider has a cruising speed of more than 300 mph and the Corsair has a cruising speed of more than 400 mph.
Martinelli collects and restores vintage planes for the Erickson Aircraft Collection and has been a pilot for 35 years.
He piloted the Skyraider in "Devotion" and said it was a "fun and cool" experience and the first time he was a part of a movie production.
