festival

Spectators watch an airplane take off during Pangborn's Festival of Flight in 2022 at Pangborn Memorial Airport.

EAST WENATCHEE — Families, folks with an appreciation for aviation and history around Clyde Pangborn can attend Pangborn’s Festival of Flight at Pangborn Memorial Airport from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 8.

The free event, coordinated by the city of East Wenatchee, promises an exhibitor hall, 90 “airplanes you don’t see every day,” airplanes on the tarmac and a chance to meet “Clyde Pangborn,” said Trina Elmes, city of East Wenatchee events director.



