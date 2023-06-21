EAST WENATCHEE — Families, folks with an appreciation for aviation and history around Clyde Pangborn can attend Pangborn’s Festival of Flight at Pangborn Memorial Airport from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 8.
The free event, coordinated by the city of East Wenatchee, promises an exhibitor hall, 90 “airplanes you don’t see every day,” airplanes on the tarmac and a chance to meet “Clyde Pangborn,” said Trina Elmes, city of East Wenatchee events director.
“We’ll have lots of exhibitors there and activities and games for kids,” Elmes said. “We have the Misawa Sister City (Association) there … origami with the kids. (The Wenatchee Valley) Museum will be there to bring the history to life for us.”
A volunteer will dress as Clyde Pangborn, who flew Miss Veedol during the world’s first nonstop transatlantic flight over the Pacific Ocean. A raffle, open to both kids and adults, will have a remote control airplane up for grabs. Food vendors will sandwich the tarmac festivities, at both the entrance and the end.
“Out on the tarmac, over 50 airplanes are going to come and they’re fun and unusual,” Elmes said. “(Also out on the tarmac) we’re going to have over 40 antique airplanes from the Puget Sound Antique Airplane (Club) ... They're going to be auctioning off a flight in one of their airplanes the night before (at a benefit dinner and dance) and the flight will be Saturday after the event.”
Festivities start July 7, with the 1940s-era themed Benefit Dinner & Dance at the old executive building in Pangborn Memorial Airport. Tickets are $80, plus fees, apiece and available at flywenatchee.com by clicking on the "At the airport" drop down menu and links. Sales end June 28.
The kickoff event will run from 6-9 p.m. and feature a silent auction. Cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m. and Wenatchee Big Band will perform throughout the evening.
“We’re actually starting an aviation scholarship with the Spirit of Wenatchee. Spirit of Wenatchee is taking all of the funds from this event to go towards the very first scholarship,” Elmes said. “We’re hoping we can actually fully fund it from the dinner and dance.”
The dinner will offer a best dressed award, catered dinner, no host bar and airplanes from the "Devotion" movie “as a backdrop,” Elmes said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone